Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.53.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders have bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 in the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

