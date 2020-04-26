Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Head to Head Review

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32% Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -105.24% -62.28%

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 18.38 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.16 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.61

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 159.96%. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.68, suggesting a potential upside of 206.58%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

