PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$8.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.2106767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 194.51%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

