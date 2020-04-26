Portland Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,056 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Facebook accounts for 4.2% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.39.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

