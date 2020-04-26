Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CROX stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

