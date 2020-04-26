Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 569.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

