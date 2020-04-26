Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Acquires $174,300.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

