Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

