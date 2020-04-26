Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

