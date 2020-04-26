Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.50 ($147.09).

PFV opened at €150.20 ($174.65) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 12 month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.81.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

