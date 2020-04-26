Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

