Perseus Mining (PRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.
PRU stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -60.00.
About Perseus Mining
