Perseus Mining (PRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

PRU stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -60.00.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

