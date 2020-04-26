PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,053,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,576,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

