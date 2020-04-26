PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

