PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

