People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. State Street Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

