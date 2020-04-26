People (PEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect People to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PEO opened at C$9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million and a P/E ratio of -153.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. People has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39.

Several analysts have commented on PEO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$10.50 price target on People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

