Peel Hunt Upgrades Burford Capital (LON:BUR) to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,094 ($14.39) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.58).

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burford Capital to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 386 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,808 ($23.78). The company has a market capitalization of $843.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 645.28.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.