Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,837.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,971.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.