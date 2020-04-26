Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $584.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.11.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$68.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.45 million. Analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.3783921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 117.46%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

