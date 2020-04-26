Paramount Resources’ (PRMRF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their sell rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $196.92 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

