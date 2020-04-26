Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

