Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

