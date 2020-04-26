Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Shares of BA opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

