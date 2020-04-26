Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

