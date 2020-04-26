Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

