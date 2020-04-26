Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

MRK stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

