Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PONY. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.85.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

