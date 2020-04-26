Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 395

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 395 ($5.20) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAGE. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pagegroup to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 468.13 ($6.16).

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 342 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagegroup will post 3722.0002599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

