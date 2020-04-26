PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDYPY. HSBC upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.03. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

