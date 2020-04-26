Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after acquiring an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,419,000 after buying an additional 384,350 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

