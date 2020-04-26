Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 982 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

