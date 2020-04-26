Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,854 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after acquiring an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.82.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

