Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,685 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $88.50 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

