Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 543,419 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

