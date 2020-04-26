Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 281.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $19,323,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Timken by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

