Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

