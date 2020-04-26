Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

