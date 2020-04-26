Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $229,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,253,548. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.