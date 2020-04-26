Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

