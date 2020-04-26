Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 415.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $74,394,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 291,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

