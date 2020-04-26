Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 482.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

