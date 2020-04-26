Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 283,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $2,110,938. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.