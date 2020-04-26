Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,775 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $210.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

