Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,948 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

HUN stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

