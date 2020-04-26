Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$93,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,252,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,881,510.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$152,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.17 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $898.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

