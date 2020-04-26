Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 562 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.16.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

