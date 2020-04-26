Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,272 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

