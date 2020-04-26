Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $34.71 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.