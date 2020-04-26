Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,067,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,296,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,252,000 after acquiring an additional 270,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

FIVE stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

